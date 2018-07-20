Event to help older people daunted by latest technology

Older People North West is will host O2 Gurus at its Malvern House base on Wednesday July 25 from 1.30 to 3.30pm to help those struggling with technology.

A spokesperson said: “Changing a phone, trying to use the one you inherited from your adult children, or choosing a present for the grandchildren can be daunting if you have not succeeded in keeping up with the latest technology. Our users find it easier and less stressful to chat here about any difficulties they have. They find it really useful to have that one to one time with someone who really knows their stuff.”

Anyone struggling with phones, tablets or social media, can book an appointment on 028 7134747 or email: development@olderpeoplenorthwest.org