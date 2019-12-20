Ex-Tory leadership candidate Stephen Crabb accepts election result reaffirmed 2016 Brexit referendum when pressed by Derry MP Colum Eastwood

Former Tory leadership candidate Stephen Crabb accepted the election result in the North 'reaffirmed' the 2016 Brexit referendum result when pressed by Foyle MP Colum Eastwood this morning.

The SDLP leader said: "The people of Northern Ireland voted to remain and in every election since they have reasserted their rejection of Brexit so when we are talking on the other benches about 'One Nation' and all of that can he recognise that Northern Ireland and Scotland have once again very loudly rejected this Brexit and every other kind of Brexit you could possibly come up with?"

Colum Eastwood, speaking in the British House of Commons, on Friday morning.

Mr. Crabb, who was a member of the British cabinet under the premiership of David Cameron, said: "As well as being a democrat I'm also a unionist.

"The election results in Northern Ireland and in Scotland, reaffirming the outcome of the referendum votes there, present a challenge to us in government about how we take forward Brexit. I'm satisfied we are dealing with Northern Ireland in a very sensitive way."