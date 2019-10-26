Exceptional Period residence

Prospect House, 41 Coleraine Road, Ballymoney, BT53 6BS
Prospect House, 41 Coleraine Road, Ballymoney, BT53 6BS

‘Prospect House’ is an exceptional period residence occupying a choice mature setting yet is within a short walk to the town centre and facilities of Ballymoney.

Originally built c. 1930s with later additions to provide a sizeable family home, it offers great accommodation with modern amenities whilst retaining all it’s original features and charm.

An exceptional period residence occupying a choice mature setting yet is within a short walk to the town centre and facilities of Ballymoney.

An exceptional period residence occupying a choice mature setting yet is within a short walk to the town centre and facilities of Ballymoney.

The property has four bedrooms (master ensuite) and four reception rooms including a large kitchen/dining (20’10” x 20’1”) - ideal for entertaining - which is open plan to the (16’0” x 11’10”) sitting room; a feature double aspect living room plus a feature sun room (11’11” x 11’6”) to the rear with a partly glazed vaulted ceiling.

The property’s bedrooms offer a Master (13’7” x 13’3” including fitted mirror sliderobes) with ensuite; a 13’7” x 8’10” bedroom with built in storage cupboards; a 10’8” x 10’8” bedroom featuring a recessed area with a large fitted pedestal wash hand basin; and another bedroom (11’11” x 8’10” at widest points including recessed shelved areas). There is also a bathroom and W.C. combined on the first floor.

Original features of Prospect House include a retro styled panelled balustrade staircase, panel internal doors, deep skirtings, high level ceilings with covings, and, complimentary stained and leaded glass windows.

Externally, there is a 20’5” x 17’5” detached garage and an adjacent (20’6” x 7’9) store.

The property has large kitchen/dining - ideal for entertaining -

The property has large kitchen/dining - ideal for entertaining -

The property is bordered by extensively planted mature garden and patio areas, providing great outdoor BBQ/entertainment opportunities, and areas in lawn.

A double access driveway with pillar entrances approaches the house with good parking areas for family and visitors alike.

As such, Prospect House offers an opportunity to purchase a substantial period residence with mature and private gardens yet with all the conveniences of town living and access to transport links for commuting,if required.

Viewing is strictly by appointment only.

Bathroom featuring a freestanding roll top bath

Bathroom featuring a freestanding roll top bath