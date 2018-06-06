Exciting plans for St Marys Youth club in Creggan – Campbell

Speaking after attending the public consultation on plans for St Mary’s Youth Club in Creggan, Councillor Kevin Campbell said:

“Its great to see that St Mary’s Youth Club plans for a new state of the art facility have moved to consultation stage.

Colr. Kevin Campbell at St Mary's Youth Club.

“I met with Hamilton Architects at the consultation today and am I delighted to say that this will be a great asset for the community, especially for the youth of the area.

“It’s anticipated the old youth club will be knocked down in September and the building programme will begin in early January with a projected move in date of January 2020.

“This facility is long overdue for the Creggan community as the St Mary’s Youth Club building is well past its sell by date.

“I remember using it the early 1970s - that’s how long it is up.

“This new modern youth facility will serve the entire community for years to come.”