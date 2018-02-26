Exploratory works to find Bogside rat infestation source set to continue - Colr.

Sinn Féin Councillor Patricia Logue has said that efforts to find the source of a rat infestation across a wide area of the Bogside is set to continue.

Colr. Logue was speaking after she hosted a multi- agency meeting, along with Foyle MLA Karen Mullan and Colm Barton from the Bogside and Brandywell Neighbourhood Management Team.

Colr. Logue said “Following another meeting it was agreed that an action plan would be put in place. It will look at the whole aspect of general waste disposal ,bin use and putting in place practical measures that can help local residents.

“As part of the ongoing investigation the sewerage system in the Elmwood Road area was jet cleaned and number of minor faults were found but nothing on a big scale. It’s anticipated that further investigations will take place in the Lisfannon Park and Meenan Square areas, which have been facing problems with rat infestation. It’s hoped with the public awareness programme along with the sewerage investigations that it will get to the root of the problem.

Colr. Logue said that Karen Mullan and herself will continue to engage with agencies and community organisations.