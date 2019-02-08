Extension of amusement arcade refused by committee

An application to extend an arcade in the city centre has been refused by Derry City & Strabane District Council’s Planning Committee.

The bid by Bentley Leisure for change of use and listed building permissions at the old Northern Bank at the bottom of Shipquay Street was unanimously rejected.

It was originally presented in January with a recommendation by planning officers to approve but this was overturned by councillors.

Last month councillors argued the extension should not be permitted as it was located near recreational facilities for young people; it was close to a residential area; there were already seven amusement arcades in the city; and there had been a lack of reference to the Council’s Draft Amusement Permit Policy.

This week planning officers presented councillors with a draft reason for refusal that stated that it would be contrary to DCAN 1 Amusement Centres - guidance for developers that was first published by the old Department for the Environment in 1983.

Council Head of Planning, Maura Fox, advised members there had been no objections to the development from any of the statutory consultees .

She cautioned any decision to refuse had to be based on planning policy and undue weight should not be given to “moral considerations”.

It was proposed that the “proposal would, if permitted, be contrary to DCAN 1 Amusement Centres, in that the proposal would not be a ‘good neighbour’ with adjacent land uses, and would have a detrimental impact on the character and amenity of the surrounding area.”

DCAN 1 explicitly states: “Amusement centres are not normally acceptable near residential property nor are they good neighbours for schools, churches, hospitals, or hotels.”

Several councillors wanted the proximity of the Derry Walls to be taken into account.

And Sinn Féin Colr. Christopher Jackson cited article 20 of Planning Policy Statement 5 that relates to town centres and “recognises town centre management can contribute to the vitality and viability of town centres by generating civic pride and giving confidence to investors and retailers”.

He suggested the application was not in keeping with this guidance.

SDLP Councillor Martin Reilly also objected to the development stating: “It is right next to a place of living for young people halfway up Shipquay Street and it’s immediately adjacent to our 400 year old walls.”