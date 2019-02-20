Extra date for Comic at Millennium Forum

May the 4th be with him!

Top Irish stand-up Neil Delamere has announced an extra date at the Millennium Forum on Star Wars Day – May 4th – following his sold out Controlled Substance gig at the Forum this Saturday.

One of the top acts working in the Irish comedy scene today, the Offaly funnyman is well-known to audiences for his regular television appearance on RTE and the BBC, as well as his sell-out, stand-up tours.

The Irish Times says of Neil “No TV camera could accurately measure the lightening speed of Delamere’s wit” and audiences can expect hilarious banter and quick-witted, well-observed comedy at Controlled Substance as they have come to expect from the popular stand-up, whose recent wry Brexit ‘solution’ (“have a border but we let the guards from Áras an Uachtaráin patrol it.”) was lauded as ‘quote of the week’ by several media outlets.

Neil returned to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival this year where his shows garnered rave reviews, including a coveted five stars from The Scotsman, the premier broadsheet reviewer at the event, who described him as “a master”.

While touring Controlled Substance this Autumn, Neil is currently seen on telly in a new series of Soft Border Patrol, the BBC Northern Ireland mockumentary set along the border, post-Brexit. Neil plays head of IT Niall Sweeney, whose pronouncements on border issues became a viral hit this summer, garnering more than two million views.

Staying with television, Neil was also on TV screens recently in the 14th season of the ever-popular topical news and current affairs panel show The Blame Game on BBC Northern Ireland.

A seasoned television performer, Neil was the host of Eureka!, a 10-part science-based show for RTE. He also wrote and presented the IFTA and Celtic Media award-winning documentaries on the Vikings and St. Patrick, as well as the RTE comedy documentary series on Irish historical figures, Holding Out For A Hero. He presented his own weekend show on Today FM, Neil Delamere’s Sunday Best which he relinquished due to touring.

