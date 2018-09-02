Extra dog fouling patrols and signage for Rosemount

Extra dog fouling patrols are to be mounted in Rosemount with new signage also due to be erected warning irresponsible pet owners that they will be pursued and fined if they persist with anti-community activity in the area.

The action has been taken following complaints from several residents.

Sinn Féin Councillor for the area, Colr. Mickey Cooper, said: “I have recently received a number of complaints about excess dog fouling in the Nicholson area of Academy Road.

“As a result I have spoken to the council’s dog warden who has agreed to carry out extra patrols in the area.

“In addition new signs will be installed in the area in the next few weeks warning dog owners that they will be fined if they do not clean up after their dogs.

“Hopefully this will address the issue but if any resident continues to experience further problems I would urge them not to hesitate in contacting me.”