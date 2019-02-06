Extra speed cushions to be put in place after concerns over HGVs

Large lorries have continued to hurtle through a growing countryside community to the south of Derry city despite the introduction of traffic calming measures late last year.

That’s according to Sinn Féin Councillor, Patricia Logue, who has said speed cushions are due to be installed to further inhibit speeding towards Nixon’s Corner over the next two months.

Colr. Logue told the ‘Journal’ officials at the Department for Infrastructure’s (DfI) roads division have agreed to the installation of the cushions after residents complained traffic calming measures introduced last year needed to be enhanced.

“New traffic calming measures were installed on the Brae head Road at Nixon’s Corner after a very long campaign.

“Residents had been concerned about the speed and volume of traffic travelling along this road on a daily and nightly basis.

“Since the installation of the new ramps residents have concerns that traffic and the likes of Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGV) were still travelling too fast through the area.

“I am pleased that Road Service has confirmed that they have agreed to provide a further two speed cushions at the country side of the new development there.

“And it’s expected that this work is to be carried out within the next six to eight weeks,” she said.

The Moor District Electoral Area (DEA) representative said some of those living in the Nixon’s Corner area have asked that the speed deterrents are spread the whole way across the Braehead Road.

“Residents have asked me to put in a request to see if these speed cushions could go across the entire width of the road,” she said.

The campaign to slow traffic was sparked by ‘rat-running’ along the road, which links the Creggan and Brandywell with the communities of Killea, Ballougry and Molenan straddling the border with Donegal.

The need for traffic calming has become more pronounced due to the growth in size of the hamlet of Nixon’s Corner over recent years.

Colr. Logue said DfI have also agreed to monitor vehicle speeds in the area to get accurate data on which to base its response to the issue.

“Road Service have also said that they will put in a temporary speed counter down which will help them determine if there is a speeding issue.

“I will continue to engage with local residents, Community Restorative Justice (CRJ) and Roads Service in the times ahead to ensure we get this right and thank everyone for their cooperation,” she said.