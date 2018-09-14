Extra warden patrols requested ahead of new university term

Sinn Féin Councillor, Mickey Cooper, has asked for extra patrols by community safety wardens in Rosemount as a safeguard against anti-social behaviour as the university year gets underway.

He said: “As a councillor for the area I am aware that there have been issues within the area in previous years with excess noise and other anti-social behaviour when the new university term begins in late September.

“I have spoken to the University of Ulster management to ask that all students are reminded of their duty to behave responsibly as new residents of the Rosemount area. I have also spoken to the community safety wardens to ask them to ensure that extra patrols take place in the first weeks of term to address any issues.”