FAI apologises to Irish football fans and people

The Board of the Football Association of Ireland has issued an apology to the hundreds of thousands involved with Irish football at all levels of the game, to the Irish public and to FAI staff.

The apology was made following the reconvened AGM of the FAI at the Citywest Hotel in Dublin on Sunday where delegates were presented with the financial statements for 2018.

President Donal Conway said: “The clear message from our delegates today is that Irish football wants to move forward and we apologise to all our stakeholders for the mistakes of the past.”