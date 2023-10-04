Family and police concerned for wellbeing of missing Kieran McKeever
Police and the family of Kieran McKeever are increasingly concerned for his wellbeing after he went missing on Sunday.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 4th Oct 2023, 09:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Oct 2023, 09:51 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A missing person appeal was issued on Wednesday.
Kieran left his home address in Greysteel on Sunday and made his way into the City Centre. His family have not had contact since and are concerned for his wellbeing.
He is described as 49 years old, wearing a black jacket, black shirt, blue jeans and brown boots.
Call 101, quoting reference number 871 of the 3/10/23.