Family badly shaken after materials torched at home

A family has been left badly shaken after building materials were torched outside their home in Derry with one councillor warning the ramifications of the incident could have been devastating.

SDLP councillor Shauna Cusack has asked parents to talk to their children about the dangers of lighting fires following the incident in Kylemore Park.

Fortunately, there were no injuries and no serious damage to the property.

Nonetheless Colr. Cusack has warned: “Luckily this was noticed by a neighbour and extinguished immediately preventing any major damage.

“Understandably this has caused the family a great deal of anxiety, and while they do not wish any attention on themselves they have requested I put the message out to warn others and ask parents to speak to their children who may think this is just a fun prank.

“I am very concerned about this incident as the potential ramifications could have been devastating.”

The Foyleside councillor added: “I’m relieved and thankful that it was caught in time, otherwise this family could have been facing a very bleak Christmas or worse.”