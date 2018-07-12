Family concerned for the well-being of missing teen

The family of missing Derry teenager, Kevin Gallagher, have pleaded for him to get in touch.

Police and the family of the 15-year-old have becoming increasingly concerned for his well-being.

In a missing person appeal issued on Wednesday the PSNI stateD: "Kevin was last seen in the Inch View area of the city. He is described as being approximately 5'7, thin build, dark hair, brown eyes, last wearing a white t-shirt and dark grey shorts.

"We are appealing for Kevin to make contact with police or his family or if anyone knows of Kevin's whereabouts please contact 101."