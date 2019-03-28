Family-friendly ‘Trad and Folk Session’ visits the Alley

The Strabane Branch of Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann will be holding its monthly ‘Family Trad and Folk Session’ in the Café Area of the Alley Theatre between 2pm and 4pm this Saturday (March 30).

This session is open to all families and is a great chance for children and young people to get to play the tunes they are currently learning in a welcoming, public session. Learners are particularly welcome and will get lots of support when trying out their new tunes.

While music will provide the backbone of the session, the Comhaltas is also looking to encourage all aspects of the Irish cultural tradition. So, if you have a dance, a poem, a song, a story, or a short 5 minute drama sketch (in either English or Irish) you’ll also be very welcome to take part in the Seisiún.

Strabane Comhaltas lessons have now commenced on Wednesday evenings in Gaelscoil Uí Dhochartaigh for children, young people and adults interested in the following: Traditional Singing (Youth) 6.30pm – 7pm; Traditional Singing (Adult) 7pm-7.45pm; Basic B/C Button Accordion (Youth) 7pm – 7.45pm; Basic B/C Button Accordion (Adult) 7.45pm – 8.30pm; Fiddle Improvers (Youth) 7pm – 7.45. For information contact strabanecomhaltas@outlook.com