Family of Jean McGahey issue missing person appeal

The family of a Derry woman who may have left the city for Donegal yesterday have appealed for help in tracing her whereabouts.

Police and the family of missing 72 year old Jean McGahey have said they are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare and issued an appeal for information around midnight on Sunday.

Jean was last seen in the Drummard Park area, possibly then travelling onto the Buncrana Road near the border crossing point on Sunday at approximately 4.30pm.

The PSNI stated: "She is described as being about 5’2 in height, slim build with short grey hair. Jean is believed to have been wearing a Kaftan multi-coloured nightie, a long dark blue raincoat and gold flat footwear.

"Jean is believed to be travelling in a Red Ford Fiesta.

"We are appealing for Jean to make contact with police or her family or if anyone knows of Jean’s whereabouts please contact police at Strand Road on 101 quoting reference number 1404 18/11/18."