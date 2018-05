The family of Derry teenager, Tamzin Palmer, have issued a missing person appeal through the PSNI.

The PSNI stated: "She was last seen at approximately 5 p.m. on Tuesday evening before leaving her family home.

"She is described as 5' 4" medium build with dark hair (partly dyed green) just below shoulder length and was last seen wearing a school uniform.

"If Tamzin is sighted or you know where she is please contact Police on 101 quoting reference 1317 of 15/05/18."