Fancy getting ‘Barefoot & Fancy Free’ at The Playtrail?

The Playhouse are going Barefoot & Fancy Free at The Playtrail with an action packed family fun day featuring Liam Ó Maonlaí, Basork (Balkan Alien Sound Orchestra) and Inishowen Gospel Choir to name a few!

The all-inclusive family friendly event as part of Good Relations Week 2018 will see an eclectic and culturally diverse mix of music, dance, arts and lots of alternative barefoot activities!

Four organisations within the Derry/Strabane Council area have joined forces; The Playhouse/ Cultúrlann Uí Chanáin/Hollywell Trust and The Playtrail.

Held on Sunday, September 23 from 1pm to 6pm, the line-up includes Releasing Rhythms, Los Dramaticos, Teknopeasant, Ukulele Strings, Irish Wushu Association & World Record Breaker Ryan Duff/Duff Balloons, Sollus Highland Dancers, Londonderry bands Forum, In Your Space Circus, Echo Echo Dance, and The Bud Club.

Other events and activities include African Drumming, Willow Crafts, Japanese Floral Techniques, Free Dance, Circus Skills, a Kung-Fu Workshop, Feet Painting, Barefoot Yoga, a Sensory Garden trail and a Mix of Foods from different cultures.

Liam Ó Maonlaí will then perform an intimate gig in The Playhouse at 8pm.

“This massive event is a creative celebration of diversity and world cultures represented within our local communities,” Community Relations Officer at The Playhouse Claire Heaney-McKee said.

“It’s all about encouraging us all to lose our shoes as we join together to connect through an original and exciting live line-up involving performances representing diverse ethnic cultures including Irish Traditional music with Frontman of The Hot House Flowers, Liam Ó Maonlaí who transcends borders, minds and souls. We also have performances from Los Dramaticos (Latin American Music), Releasing Rhythms (African Drumming/Dance), Balkan Alien Sound (Folk/Gypsy Brass Band), Inishowen Gospel Choir, School of Highland Dance (Ulster Scots) and Ukulele Strings.

“The showcase event on the main stage will also include local children on a cross community basis who have been working with local singer Maurice Kelly to deliver a special song as well as a performance by young people with learning/physical disabilities entitled ‘I Am Me’ which promotes seeing the young person first and not the disability.

“The name of the event “Barefoot & Fancy Free” is based upon the idea of removing your shoes, considered a sign of respect to all regardless of religion, race, ethnicity, ability or gender and re-connect with ourselves and with others showing peace, love and respect,” added Claire.

‘Barefoot & Fancy Free’ will take place at The Playtrail, Racecourse Road and tickets are £2 adult, £1 for child or £5 for a Family Ticket (two adults and two kids) and are available from The Playhouse Box Office on (028)71 268027 or www.derryplayhouse.co.uk.