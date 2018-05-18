Farm tyres and wood theft: Colr. calls on people to speak to youths

SDLP Councillor Shauna Cusack has appealed to the public to discuss the iconsquences of fires and theft with young people.

She said she had been contacted by a local resident this week after a group of youths appeared to be taking tyres and wood materials from a farm off Creggan Road.

Colr. Cusack said: “The major concern was that the gathering of this material would inevitably lead to the lighting of fires in public areas either immediately or in the near future. I contacted the owners and they stated that this had been happening all day despite their actions to try to deter them.

“I am very concerned about this, firstly that youths either don’t understand or don’t care that this is theft and trespassing, and secondly that this will only lead to destruction of some kind.

“We are nowhere near the bonfire season and I hope this is not an activity which will continue.”