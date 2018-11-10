Fears after spate of ‘walk-in’ burglaries

A reported spate of attempted ‘walk-in’ burglaries in one of Derry’s western suburbs has sparked a call for vigilance from a local activist.

Sinn Féin’s Hayleigh Fleming, who recently announced she will be contesting next year’s local government elections to Derry City and Strabane District Council in the Foyleside District Electoral Area (DEA), said there had been a number of incidents in the Hazelbank area.

She said: “This is a very worrying development and it is important to get this warning out to residents in the area about what has been going on.

“I have received very worrying reports of a number of walk in burglaries and attempted burglaries in the Inch View area.

“It must be a very frightening experience to find that someone has been your house.”

The 25-years-old Rosemount woman, who works as a Neighbourhood Health Improvement Project (NHIP)development worker for the Outer North area, said the incidents were probably the work of opportunist thieves looking for a quick cash-in.

“In most cases the criminals involved are looking for any cash or small electrical good that they can sell on.

“It’s important that residents are vigilant, look out for their neighbours and report any suspicious characters hanging about to the PSNI or local representatives. Don’t make it easy for the criminals,” she said.