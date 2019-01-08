Fears over dumping beside substation

Sinn Féin Environmental spokesperson, Councillor Sharon Duddy, has appealed to those responsible for illegal dumping beside an electricity sub station in the Bogside to stop.

Concerns have been raised by local residents over the ongoing problem amid fears young children may try to access the site to retrieve toys that were found to be among the rubbish dumped there.

Councillor Duddy said: “I was contacted by a number of local residents to see if I could highlight the illegal dumping that was going on at a green space beside an electricity sub station at the bottom of Stanley’s Walk and help get the area cleaned up.

“When I visited the scene, I was shocked to see the amount of waste which had been thrown over the fence. It included the likes of household rubbish, tyres and even children’s toys.

“It’s very important to highlight the dangers of placing any of this stuff beside a sub station. It could be set on fire or a child could be injured trying to climb in to retrieve any of these toys within yards of thousands of volts of electricity.

“I would appeal for this dumping to stop and urge anyone looking to have additional rubbish removed to contact the council and see if it fits the criteria for the bulky lift scheme. I will also be in contact with NIE to see if we can get the site cleaned up.”

In its general safety advice for children, Northern Ireland Electricity advises: “You should never go into a substation.

“If you lose a football or toys at a substation you should never try and get them but ask an adult to call our telephone number that will be found at the entrance of a substation and we will get it for you.”