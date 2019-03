A number of roads have been blocked by felled trees as high winds buffeted Derry and Strabane on Tuesday.

The PSNI have reported that in Derry, Broomhill Avenue - one of the main entrances to the Nelson Drive estate - was closed in both directions due to fallen trees.

In Strabane, meanwhile, the PSNI have advised that the Liskey Road was down to a single lane following a fallen tree.