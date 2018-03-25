Female shop assistant shaken after being grabbed by throat

A female shop assistant was left shaken after being grabbed around the throat by a stick wielding robber in Derry on Saturday night.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following the report of an attempted robbery at commercial premises in the Bond's Street area.

Detective Constable Richard Donnell said: “Police received a report at approximately 9:30pm that a masked man entered the shop, armed with what was described as a stick.

"The suspect demanded money, jumped the counter and grabbed a female staff member by the throat.

"The suspect, who fled the premises empty handed, was described as wearing a grey-coloured hooded top and khaki-coloured tracksuit bottoms and had black gloves on and is reported to have had a local accent.

"The female staff member was left shaken by the ordeal.

"We believe this incident occurred sometime between 9:15pm and 9:30pm and we are appealing for anyone who was in the Bond's Street area around this time and witnessed any suspicious activity, or anyone who knows anything about this incident to contact Detectives at Strand Road on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1415 of 24/03/18.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”