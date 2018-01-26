Fence to be erected outside scout hall after spate of anti-community attacks

The Housing Executive is to erect a fence outside a scout hall following a spate of vandalism in Creggan.

Sinn Féin councillor Kevin Campbell said he was saddened the works at the St. Mary’s Scout Hall in Cromore Gardens were necessary.

“There have been a number of problems with young people gathering outside the local scout hall with the gas box door to the club and windows there being damaged.

“I had an onsite meeting with representatives of the scouts group in the area and listened to their concerns. I also spoke with the management of the Housing Executive and they have agreed to erect fencing across the front of the scouts hall door which means that no one will be able to access the alcove at the corner.

“I have also suggested that a sensor light needs to be erected to expose this problem.

“It’s a very sad situation that we have to design out anti -community problems in our areas,” he said.

Colr. Campbell asked parents to make sure they know where their children are and to ensure “they are not getting caught up in this nonsense”.