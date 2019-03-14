Fianna Fáil leader commends Bllody Sunday families for ‘determination, dignity and bravery’

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin has commended the Bloody Sunday families for “their determination, dignity and continued bravery on behalf of those who were so brutally murdered.”

Responding to the announcement by Northern Ireland’s PPS, Deputy Martin commented: “There will be a lot of families today extremely disappointed following the publication of the PPS Report today, but they continue to show great dignity.

“The PPS Report will have to be studied very carefully and today is not a day for knee jerk reactions as it is crucial that legacy issues are dealt with in detail by both the Irish and British governments.

“Since the murder of the 14 people in 1972 the journey to this point has been a long and tortuous one. Indeed, it took many years for the British government to eventually acknowledge state involvement in any murders.

“This process has been very worthwhile so that the people who were murdered are never forgotten and also to inform all people on this island of the bitter history of Northern Ireland before the Good Friday Agreement was finalised in 1998.”

He continued: “It is clear from what Mr Stephen Herron said that the PPS had difficulties considering evidence that was not admissible due to the strict rules and he also added that the rules on probability are greater than standard criminal cases.

“This is why other mechanisms can assist the families if both governments could agree to establish them.

“Notwithstanding the families’ inevitable disappointment today, the prosecution of Soldier F is significant given the denial of the British government for many years.

“The families of the victims should be honoured for their determination, dignity and continued bravery on behalf of those who were so brutally murdered and they will continue to be supported.