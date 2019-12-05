Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin backs SDLP ally Colum Eastwood as natural successor of John Hume and Seamus Mallon

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin backed his ally Colum Eastwood as the natural successor of John Hume and Seamus Mallon at an SDLP election campaign event in Derry on Thursday.

Mr. Martin, who attended a business breakfast in the Bishop's Gate Hotel, said he hoped the electors of Foyle would vote for Mr. Eastwood to go and take his seat in Westminster.

"At moments like this the spirit we need is the spirit which defined the public lives of John Hume and Seamus Mallon. Putting the interests of the people first was their driving spirit. It was this spirit which allowed them to overcome the many attacks they faced from parties who promoted division and conflict," he said.

"Hume, Mallon and the SDLP never wavered in being proud nationalists who believed that an all-island republic provides the best way for all communities to live together, be respected and to prosper.

"And central to their nationalism was the idea that you had to reach out beyond partisan divides, and that a shared European identity can reduce division and open up new opportunities," he added.

The Fianna Fáil leader who has been a key player in the development of an ongoing partnership with the SDLP, said Mr. Eastwood has been "true to the spirit of the founders and leaders of a party which has always been defined by putting the people before politics".

"They have campaigned for giving the people of Northern Ireland a voice. They have talked about the crisis in public services and the enormous threat which the Tory hard Brexit poses for everyone on this island.

"But most of all they have argued for ending the deadlock and getting back to work on addressing the vital issues of schools, health and the economic future of Northern Ireland.

"The issues on the ballot next week couldn’t be more important – and the need to break the cycle of deadlock has never been more urgent," said Mr. Martin.