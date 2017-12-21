Fire at Derry flats sparks evacuation

Residents hads to be evacuated from flats this morning after a fire broke out at Kular Court in Derry’s city centre.

Detectives are appealing for information about the fire, which was discovered in the Little James Street area of the city in the early hours.

PSNI Detective Constable Richard Donnell said: “Police received a report of the fire at Kular Court just after 2am. Police attended the scene, along with the NI Fire & Rescue Service.

“It was reported outside bins were on fire, and the blaze had spread to a nearby flat.

“A number of residents were evacuated, the majority of whom have now been allowed to return to their homes.

“The fire caused substantial damage to one flat, however, thankfully, no one was injured.

“We are appealing to anyone who was in the Kular Court area at around 2am this morning and witnessed any suspicious activity, or who knows anything about this incident, to contact detectives at Strand Road Criminal Investigation Branch on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 117 of 21/12/17.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”