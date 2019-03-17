Fire at old St. Mary's Youth Club site

An aerial fire appliance was required to subdue a fire at the site of the old St. Mary's Youth Club on Saturday night.

Sinn Féin Councillor Kevin Campbell said: “On Saturday night I visited the old youth club with a number of community activists around 6 p.m. after reports that young people had been in about the building.

"By the time we got there the young people had ran off.

“I am calling for a collective approach from all agencies to make sure that we get this building demolished and the site cleared as quickly as possible.

"This situation cannot continue over the coming weeks and months, especially for residents whose homes are just a few yards away from this building."