A fire at a disused Derry leisure centre complex is being treated as deliberate, the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service have confirmed.

A spokesperson told the Journal they were tasked to the scene of the blaze inside the building on Richill Park at around 4pm on Thursday.

A total of five fire appliances, three from Northland Fire Station in the cityside and a further two appliances from Crescent Link Fire Station, attended the incident.

A NIFRS spokesperson said: “Firefighters were called to reports of a fire at a derelict building on Richill Park, Derry/Londonderry.

Lisnagelvin Leisure Centre in Derry.

"Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used one jet to extinguish the fire.

"The cause of the fire is believed to have been deliberate ignition.

"The incident was dealt with by 5.58pm and the scene was handed over to Derry City & Strabane District Council.”

A spokesperson for Derry City and Strabane District Council confirmed it was made aware of a fire at the vacant site of the former Lisnagelvin Leisure Centre on Thursday afternoon and is now examining new measures to secure the site.

"The Council is liaising directly with the NIFRS who dealt with the incident,” a spokesperson said, adding “Council will continue to work with the relevant statutory agencies in relation to this and is currently putting into place plans to re-secure the site as soon as its safe to do so.”

During the operation the PSNI had urged people to avoid the area if possible “as there may be significant disruption to nearby traffic”.

In a public appeal issued on Friday a PSNI spokesperson confirmed the incident was being investigated as arson.

A spokesperson said: “Neighbourhood officers on patrol saw a large plume of smoke coming from the roof of the vacant building - a former leisure centre - in Richill Park and immediately contacted the NIFRS, who attended and have confirmed the cause of the blaze was deliberate ignition. Included in the damage as a result of the blaze was equipment inside the building.

"Police are appealing to anyone with information, or who was in the area around this time, or prior to 4pm, and saw any suspicious activity or has footage, including dash cam, to get in touch.“The number to call with information is 101, quoting 1088 of 01/08/24."

"Or make a report online via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/ always 999 in an emergency.”