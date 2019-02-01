Fire Sevice seeking volunteers in Derry

Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) is seeking volunteers to support community-based fire safety education at Crescent Link Fire Station in Derry.

The volunteers will work to help the Fire & Rescue Service reduce the number of accidental house fires and therefore, help reduce fire deaths and injuries.

Volunteers will provide fire safety advice at community initiatives such as community events and distribute fire safety leaflets in their local communities.

Gerry Lennon, NIFRS Group Commander, said: “Our volunteer programmes in Coleraine, Cookstown and Downpatrick have been extremely successful in increasing the reach and capacity of our organisation to deliver fire safety messages to the community and keep people safe.

“Volunteers bring a wealth of experience, skills and enthusiasm, which we harness through a wide range of activities including distributing fire safety leaflets in the community, delivering fire safety advice and supporting local community events.

“Our community engagement and prevention work is a large part of what we do as a fire & rescue service to keep our communities safe. We’ll be looking for volunteers from all walks of life and each volunteer will be fully trained, provided with a NIFRS uniform, have their expenses reimbursed and will receive on-going support from NIFRS.”

Application packs are available to download from www.nifrs.org

For more information on the programme, people are advised to call NIFRS Community Engagement & Volunteer Co-Ordinator Julie Rea on 028 9266 4221 or email julie.rea@nifrs.org

The closing date for applications is February 28, 2019.