Fire spectacular for Féile Finale

A spectacular Fire Festival is being planned for next week’s Féile 2018 Finale at the Gasyard Centre.

The event, at the Gasyard Park in the Brandywell on Wednesday August 15, for all the family will bring Derry’s biggest community festival to a close,

Following the success of the award winning fire show at Féile 2017, LUXe will return to the Gasyard Park for what organisers are describing as a “unique and beautiful” display featuring collaborations with local young people and international artists.

The theme for this year’s finale will be the Ship of Destiny sailing on a River of Light and will pay homage to both the Assumption of the Virgin Mary into Heaven on the Feast of the Assumption, and the mythological journey of the Crystal Ship.

A procession will take place following the course of the old river at the foot of the Bogside.

A spokesman for the organisers said: “It will engage with the aspirations of the audience as they address the subject of ‘rights’ as the procession takes an elemental journey through this world and is raised up through fire into other worlds of possibility; A beautiful boat and it’s cargo of rights, changing with fire and ascending into the heavens.”

The event will also feature a music line-up that will include headline performances from some of the biggest bands in the country, including Booka Brass Band, Interskalactic and Touts.

The Crystal Ship will also feature a fireworks display and a range of free activities during the evening for children and young people.

Gates open on the night at 6.30 p.m., and admission is free to all.

This Gasyard Féile finale event is supported by Derry City & Strabane District Council Community Festivals Fund, PCSP and Urban Villages.

The Urban Villages Initiative is a key action within the Northern Ireland Executive’s ‘Together: Building a United Community’ strategy.