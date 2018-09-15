Fireworks aimed at pedestrians, says Saoradh

Saoradh have called for vigilance from parents after fireworks were reportedly aimed at pedestrians, motorists and local shops in Creggan over the past week.

Speaking out about the issue Saoradh spokesman, Paddy Gallagher, said: “In response to community concerns, Saoradh activists gathered at Creggan shops over the weekend and will continue to do so each night as we attempt to encourage the young people involved in this anti community activity to desist.”

Mr. Gallagher stated that over the past week, Saoradh Doire, based at Junior McDaid House, were inundated with calls from residents around the Central Drive, Creggan shops and Rinmore Drive areas, after young people attacked pedestrians, passing motorists and local shops with fireworks.

“As it approaches Hallowe’en and with dark nights creeping in, fireworks become a major concern for members of our community.

“We would ask that parents and guardians remind young people of the dangers of fireworks and the effects they have on our community.

“We encourage anyone with concerns regarding anti community activity to contact your local Saoradh representative or call to our offices at 14 Chamberlain Street.

Alternatively you can contact us via Facebook or by phone on 028 7127 1967,” the group said.