First acts announced for Buncrana Music Festival

Buncrana Music Festival is to host acts such as Hudson Taylor, the Hot House Flowers, the Blizzards, Keywest, and Natty Wailer along with local bands, Lavengro, Don’t Fear the Natives and Town Law, it has been announced.

Additional headline artist are still to be announced.

Hudson Taylor. Photo by Brandom Herrell

The festival takes place on Friday 28 and Saturday 29 June at Buncrana’s scenic Shore Front, and if the weather is anything like last year, an amazing atmosphere, and all the fun of the sun, sea, sand and sound of fantastic music can be expected.

Last year’s event was praised for the very safe environment created by the organisers, as well as being excellent value for money.

Additional facilities have also been made available this year, providing a unique glamping experienceon site throughout the festival, and for the first time, under 16s can also attend the event, if accompanied by a responsible adult. Each night, the event will also end with a huge fireworks display.

Organiser Barry Doherty from Notorious Events was quick to praise the support to date for the festival, adding: “The festival continues to grow, and we believe that having an event of this scale is vital for Donegal. We have invested heavily in the past two years to make the event as enjoyable, safe and entertaining as any other festival out there, and no other town can offer the location we have, with stunning views, less two minutes’ walk from the town centre.”

“We have been blessed with the support of people and businesses across Donegal, with our sponsorship and fundraising, as well as Donegal County Council, local Gardaí, and other public bodies and we are very grateful for the grant funding we received this year for the first time, which will help cover the part of the cost of the likes of our stage, fencing and other infrastructure necessary to make the event happen.”

“We hope that we’ll attract attendees from all over the country, not just locally, and if we can help grow visitor numbers to the area, it’s a win-win for everyone concerned.”

Limited early-bird tickets are on sale now at €20 per night per adult, and €10 per night for under 16s. Tickets are available now via the festival’s website, buncranamusicfestival.com, and also through online ticket outlets Skiddle and Eventbrite, with full price tickets going on sale in the coming weeks. Camping can also be booked online through the festival’s website.