First Christmas Tree for Culmore Village welcomed

The lights on the first Christmas Tree for the people of Culmore will be switched on tomorrow.

The tree has been welcomed by the Culmore Tourism and Craft Collective, who had requested it, and by SDLP Councillor Angela Dobbins who has also requested Christmas trees and lights for local villages.

Colr. Dobbin said: “Following my proposal earlier this year, that small villages on the arterial routes into our city be made more festive with Christmas trees and lights, it was agreed at committee that funding be sought in an attempt to fulfil this proposal. These areas will be considered for lighting in the new year in respect to Christmas 2020. I sought and obtained permission from landowners with regard to the siting of the tree and I’m very pleased with the tree, which had been anonymously donated.

“I wish to pay tribute to Centra management who have agreed to supply the electricity during the festive season.”

Santa will officially switch on the Christmas tree lights tomorrow (Saturday) at 7pm.