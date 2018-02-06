‘First Class’ Councillor Tony Hassan honoured

A special Appreciation Evening was held last weekend for Sinn Féin Councillor Tony Hassan following his recent announcement that he is stepping down from the local council after 21 years.

The event in the Shantallow Community Centre came as Colr. Hassan prepared to hand over the reigns to local youth worker Conchúr McCauley, who has been selected to replace him on council.

Tony with members of the Shantallow Sinn F�in Cumann (Association)

Speaking at the event, veteran Sinn Fein member Gearóid Ó hEára paid tribute to Colr. Hassan’s commitment to local people. Mr Ó hEára said: “Tony has been one of the stalwarts of this struggle since the early days of Sinn Féin in the ’70s right up to the present moment. He was there at beginning of Derry Sinn Féin and has watched it grow into the outstanding organisation that it is today.

“He was instrumental in setting up the incident and advice centre in Shantallow to monitor the 1975 truce and working tirelessly in supporting families of political prisoners. It was a real chore to be going around houses every week asking for contributions but Tony and others did it.

“On the ground here in Shantallow he supported all republican activity and could be depended on to help when needed. Tony turned out to be a first class representative for this area and has at this stage been in council for 21 years. Like the loyal and disciplined activist that he is, he is now embarking on another phase of his Sinn Féin activism in the line with the party’s strategy of renewal and regeneration.

“We offer our heartfelt thanks to Tony, to Christine and the children for the contribution that all them made to our struggle.”

Tony Hassan with Sinn F�in elected representatives.