First ever shop at Ebrington

In a first for the former military barracks at Ebrington members of Derry City and Strabane District Council’s planning committee have given the green light for the development of a public shop.

Permission to build a new convenience store replete with an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) was unanimously approved at this month’s Planning Committee meeting in Strabane.

The new shop will be located in Building 102, a former gatehouse near the top of Browning Drive.

It will be the first time a shop has been operated on the site since the Navy, Army and Air Force Institutes (NAAFI) ran a store for the servicemen formerly stationed there.

And it will be a welcome addition to the popular public square, which until now has not been served by a shop or a cash machine during the major events that have been routinely held there.