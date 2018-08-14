Firstsource staff get on marks for FS&R at half-marathon

Staff from Derry’s Firstsource Solutions are preparing themselves for their latest running challenge when they take part in the Waterside Half Marathon in aid of Foyle Search and Rescue next month.

The Springtown based call centre and outsourcing firm’s running group has gone from strength to strength since taking part in the event for the first time last year and have doubled their numbers for the 2018 edition, with 21 runners and six relay teams taking part on Sunday September 2.

Senior Human Resource Manager, Emma Cooke, said the running group is hopeful of raising thousands of pounds for their chosen charity.

“As a large employer in Derry, we like to support local events and as we promote wellbeing within our workplace the Waterside Half Marathon was the ideal event for us to join,” she explained. “Firstsource like to support mental health charities as this is a big focus in our city. We always choose a charity of the year and employees selected Foyle Search and Rescue this year.

“This charity is local and its vital work relies on volunteers and fundraising, therefore, this is a superb opportunity to give something back to our city.

“In 2017 we managed to raise £1,782 and we want to smash that target this year.”

The company’s ever expanding running group has been pounding the roads of the city together in recent months and Emma admits the group dynamic has helped motivate them to reach their goals next month.

“If you’re having a bad day and feeling unmotivated you will see someone post a picture on our Firstsource Facebook page following their run and you will remember why you are training and get back at it. We have a wide range or experience and ability in our ranks, some of our runners are used to doing Iron Man competitions while others have never run at all.”

Anyone who wants to donate to the Firstsource Runners fundraising efforts can do so online at - www.mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/firstsourcederry