Fleming Agri Products investing £4m in 34 new jobs

Fleming Agri Products has announced it is making a £4million investment and creating 34 new jobs in the North West.

The company is a leading manufacturer of agricultural and ground maintenance machinery.

Making the announcement, George Fleming, Chairman of Fleming Agri-Products said: “This £4million investment will help us to meet our strategic growth plans and boost sales in external markets.

“Over the past few years, we have developed new products which have helped to significantly improve our sales performance. With this new investment and the addition of 34 new staff, we hope to break into new markets, including the US and expand our existing sales in Europe.

“Our main goal is to increase sales in external markets and put in place the necessary resources and infrastructure to enable us to service the increased demand for our products.

"This investment is a major commitment to the North West region and to our existing staff to help us build long-term sustainability and we look forward to welcoming new people on board to help us drive the future of our business.”

Invest NI has offered the company £220,000 of support towards the new roles which include Production Operatives, Sales Executives and Managers.

The 34 staff will be in place by 2020, with 15 of the roles already in place.

Des Gartland, Executive Director for Regional Business, Invest NI said: “Fleming Agri Products is a highly regarded business in the North West area with a strong brand reputation.

"We have offered Fleming Agri wide ranging support over the last number of years, helping the company improve its performance and strengthen its business.

“The company’s pragmatic approach has proven extremely successful and it is great to see an indigenous company reinvesting in the local area.

"The new jobs being created will generate over £700,000 in additional annual salaries for the Northern Ireland economy which is a great boost for the Derry City & Strabane District Council area.”