Fleming lobbies for Hazelbank

Sinn Féin candidate for the Foyleside District Electoral Area (DEA), Hayleigh Fleming, has held meetings with the Housing Executive and Community Restorative Justice (CRJ) to discuss a revamp to the Hazelbank entrance.

The first-time candidate said: “I had a meeting with the NIHE and CRJ to look at all possible options at revamping the welcome feature in Hazelbank. We also explored ideas for doing a revamp to the green space opposite Shanreagh Park.

“There will be another meeting with the architect this week to draw up the plans.

“In the meantime, I will be working with a number of local the community organisations to get some planters installed and an upgrade of the current welcome sign.

“The Hazelbank area sees a lot of traffic travelling through it; therefore, it is vital that the area looks clean and tidy and we send out a positive image.”