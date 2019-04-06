Fleming lobbies for Hazelbank

editorial image

Sinn Féin candidate for the Foyleside District Electoral Area (DEA), Hayleigh Fleming, has held meetings with the Housing Executive and Community Restorative Justice (CRJ) to discuss a revamp to the Hazelbank entrance.

The first-time candidate said: “I had a meeting with the NIHE and CRJ to look at all possible options at revamping the welcome feature in Hazelbank. We also explored ideas for doing a revamp to the green space opposite Shanreagh Park.

“There will be another meeting with the architect this week to draw up the plans.

“In the meantime, I will be working with a number of local the community organisations to get some planters installed and an upgrade of the current welcome sign.

“The Hazelbank area sees a lot of traffic travelling through it; therefore, it is vital that the area looks clean and tidy and we send out a positive image.”