Flood and thunderstorm alerts issued for Derry and Donegal

Weather experts have issued flooding and thunderstorm warnings for Derry and Donegal.

A Met Office weather warning of rain is valid between 9:00am and 10:00pm on Friday June 1, 2018.

A second weather alert issued by the Met Office is valid between 11:00am and 10:00pm Saturday June 2, 2018.

Met Eireann issued a similar yellow status rain alert for Donegal and it's valid between 12:00pm and 10:00pm.

"Homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings," reads the warning on the Met Office website.

"Heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop late [Saturday] morning, lasting through the afternoon before easing late evening," continued the warning.

Met Eireann warned against "spot flooding" and said as much as 50mm of rain could fall within a short space of time on Friday.