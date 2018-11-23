Flood damaged Swan Park allocated €1.7m in government funding

A total of €1.7m in funding has been allocated to reopen Swan Park in Buncrana as part of the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund.

The Department of Rural and Community Development which administers the fund sanctioned €1.7million for Swan Park with Donegal County Council supporting it with about €600,000.

Following the announcement Minister Joe McHugh said: “This huge funding package will reopen Swan Park in Buncrana thanks to €1.7million from a special Government fund.

“In total €2.3million will be spent to bring that park back to life - for tourists, families, dog walkers, nature lovers and people who keep fit.

“It was a prized asset in the town and it bore the full brunt of the Inishowen floods.

“It is only because of the direct action that I took across Government that funding has been secured to not only restore it but to take it to another level.

“Before the summer, as Government Chief Whip, I brought senior County Council officials to Dublin to meet Government departments, Fáilte Ireland and others and from there I could see what work was needed and more importantly how it could be funded.

“Swan Park will now take its place among the many achievements in the Government’s unparalleled response to the Inishowen floods of 2017.

“There was €10million to repair roads; 300 stretches of roads and bridges were reopened; millions for the County Council for flood relief; hundreds of farmers given grants to repair land and fences; emergency clean-up funding; close to €1million for sports clubs and new Irish Red Cross ambulances.

“In the midst of all that we halved the two year timeframe that it was estimated to get the infrastructure in the region back to normal.

“Look at what we’ve achieved. The Rural Regeneration Fund was always going to be targeted for Swan Park and that focus has paid off in spades.”

Fine Gael County Councillor Mickey Doherty said: “We have put serious effort into flood response in Inishowen and campaigned hard for Swan Park to be on that list.

“I am delighted to see it pass that test and get such huge funding.”

Party member Michelle McKenna added: “The people of Buncrana will be hugely thankful for this massive funding and I hope the whole town and every visitor makes the most of the restored park when it opens.”