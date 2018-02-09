Flood-hit farmer says his heath has suffered aftermath of 2017 floods

Cereal farmer David Butler has spoken about how his health has suffered over the past six months as he’s struggled with the aftermath of the floods of August 2017.

Mr. Butler, of Enagh Farms on the Temple Road in Eglinton, was severely affected by the devastating flash floods of last summer.

He lost thousands of pounds worth of wheat and barley when 80 acres of his farm was submerged last August 22

Mr. Butler had never seen flooding on such a scale in a lifetime of farming.

But while half-a-year later the flooding disaster is now a distant memory for most people, the heartache continues for farmers like him.

“The weather has had a devastating impact on my crops. Not only have I been unable to plough the last few months, but the state of the land means I may not be able to prepare for spring either,” he said.

“This has left me with environmental problems to deal with and a financial burden, as well as the strain it is causing on my health. It is so disheartening.

“We feel like we’ve been forgotten about here and engaging with the local agencies to resolve the issues has been difficult,” said Mr. Butler.

Fortunately, the charity Rural Support, which was established in response to the foot-and-mouth disease outbreak of 2002, has been able to provide some support to Mr. Butler.

“Thankfully Rural Support has helped us with that and we met recently with representatives to look at how things can be improved.

“They really have been a lifeline to us,” he said.

To speak to someone in confidence contact the Rural Support helpline on 0845 606 7 607.

The helpline is available from 9am to 9pm Monday – Friday (voicemail and support options available at all other times). For more information on the work of Rural Support visit www.ruralsupport.org.uk or call the office on: 028 8676 0040.