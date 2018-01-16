Flood hit sports clubs get repairs funding

Donegal sports clubs damaged in last August’s floods are to share funding of almost €20,000, Minister Joe McHugh has announced.

Naomh Colmcille GAA Club in Newtowncunningham is to receive €12,326 to repair damage to the club’s pitch.

A further €7,075 is being awarded to Clonmany Shamrocks. Their funding will go towards repairing damage to a running track.

The extra funding follows €139,000 given to Cockhill Celtic FC and €62,000 to Illies Celtic FC last month.

Donegal TD McHugh said: “I’d like to sincerely thank Sports Minister Brendan Griffin and cabinet colleague Shane Ross for approving this funding.”

He added: “There has been a cross-government approach to dealing with the aftermath of last August’s floods in Inishowen and that work continues on a number of important fronts.

“I am pleased that both Clonmany Shamrocks and Newtown GAA club can now repair the damage caused in the flooding and return their facilities to use, facilities which are at the heart of their communities.”