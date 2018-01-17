Flooding and verges tackled

Strathfoyle community workers Chris Curran and Paul Hughes have praised TransportNI and the Housing Executive (NIHE) for addressing flooding issues and disintegrating grass verges in the estate.

Chris Curran, who works on the Strathfoyle Community Empowerment Project, said: “Local residents raised concerns about a number of flooding incidents in the local area and on the main Temple Road.

“It’s great to see this has now been resolved.”

Meanwhile, Paul Hughes welcomed maintenance carried out on a number of grass verges in and around Strathfoyle by the NIHE.

“This greatly tidies up the area and makes it more aesthetic for local residents. Throughout January we are continuing to raise a number of community safety issues in the local area,” he said.