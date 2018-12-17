Flooding, wind and rain warning for Derry - Met Office issue yellow status alert

The Met Office has said that the "flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely" in Derry and other parts of the North on Tuesday.

The yellow status warning, which was issued on Monday morning, is valid between 3:00am and 9:00am on Tuesday.

The weather warning becomes active at 3:00am on Tuesday.

"A brief spell of wet and windy weather is expected early Tuesday, especially in the east during the morning rush hour," reads the warning on the Met Office website.

"The highest rainfall totals will be over western and southern parts where 15-30 mm rain is likely, amounts elsewhere much smaller.

"The windiest weather, meanwhile, will be in the far east and southeast during the morning rush hour, gusts then likely to widely reach 45-55 mph and come close to 65 mph in the most exposed spots. Elsewhere conditions will be less windy, especially by morning rush hour."

What to expect

Flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely.

Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer.

Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer.

Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely.

Some short term loss of power and other services is possible.

It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities affected by spray and/or large waves. (Source: The Met Office)

