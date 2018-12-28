Flu activity remained low in Derry this Christmas: PHA

Influenza activity in Derry is low this Christmas, according to the most recent data from the Public Health Agency (PHA).

Influenza rates across the North remain well below the baseline Moving Epidemic Method (MEM) threshold and are below normal seasonal activity. For the week December 10 to 16, the most recent data available, the GP consultation rate for combined flu and flu-like illness (flu/FLI) was 8.4 per 100,000 population in week 50. This was a slight increase from 6.0 per 100,000 in week 49.

In hospitals across the North there were 10 detections of Flu A(H1N1) - formerly the dreaded swine flu but now a regular season flu feature - and seven of Flu A(untyped). And so far there was one case reported in Intensive Care Units (ICU) with laboratory confirmed influenza in week 50. So far this season there have been six admissions to ICU with confirmed influenza reported to PHA and two deaths reported in ICU patients who had lab confirmed influenza.