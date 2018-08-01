Fly-tippers blasted for dumping in Creggan

Fly-tippers who have been using the back of Creggan as a dumping ground have been warned their irresponsible environmental vandalism will not be tolerated by the people of the area.

Sinn Féin councillor, Kevin Campbell, said he was disgusted to find piles of refuse bags, tiles and rubble discarded on the side of Glassagh Road, which runs from ‘Piggery Ridge’ behind the Creggan estate towards Killea.

Colr. Campbell slammed those responsible for the illegal dumping, saying local residents were up in arms.

He said: “I was contacted by residents who were furious at the amount of rubbish that has been dumped on the Glassagh Road.

“Anyone who goes to the area will be shocked to see the amount of materials and rubbish dumped at the side of the road. All this happening within yards of warning signs from the council.”

The local Sinn Féin councillor noted that the nature of the rubbish discarded in this instance showed that there had been some degree of planning involved.

He said he suspected that the unwanted tiles and rubble had been driven to the Creggan area by the illegal dumpers responsible.

“This rubbish must have been transported to the area in a lorry or a van. A lot of it is left over building materials,” said Colr. Campbell.

“I would appeal to people to desist from this practice immediately and have a bit of respect for the local community and the environment.

“Creggan is not a dumping ground and this type of behaviour will not be tolerated,” he added.

Earlier this year John Minnis, from NIEA’s Environment Crime Unit, following a waste inspection in Derry, stated: “Fly-tipping is often viewed as a victimless crime but that couldn’t be further from the truth.

“Clean-up, investigation and prosecution costs are a significant strain on the public purse and the illegal dumping also has a significant impact on our environment, wildlife and health.”