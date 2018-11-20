Flybmi launches flights to London from just £39

Regional carrier Flybmi has launched a new flights sale between City of Derry Airport and London Stansted with fares starting from £39.

The airline is also running additional flights over Christmas and the New Year and they are offering a number of 'Black Friday' deals this weekend.

Charlene Shongo, Airport Manager at City of Derry Airport said: “Flybmi’s reduced fares to London is very welcome news for our customers, particularly the high volume of business travellers using the service and also passengers from the North West who currently live in London for work/studies, and of course, those who want to explore London for sight-seeing, shopping or perhaps a West End show.

“Flybmi’s London Stansted service operates at peak times twice daily from Sunday – Friday and once on a Saturday. Flybmi offer an all-inclusive fare price which means passengers can avail of 23kg of hold luggage, 12kg hand baggage and complimentary drinks and snacks on board.”

Flybmi's increased number of flights and capacity for the Christmas and New Year period is running from Wednesday, December 19 until Wednesday, January 2, flights are available to book now at www.flybmi.co.uk.

Several deals are also being offered this week to mark the United States shopping phenomenon 'Black Friday', which over recent years has begun to take hold on this side of the Atlantic.

Mrs. Shongo said: “'Black Friday' deals from Flybmi are also 'taking off’ this Friday, November 23 and will be running until midnight on Sunday, November 25. Passengers are advised to book early to avoid disappointment as these fantastic offers will be snapped up pretty quickly.

“City of Derry Airport is the airport of choice for the North West of Ireland, offering both convenience and excellent customer service. I would encourage all travellers to think about flight options from their local airport when making future travel arrangements. We have fantastic facilities on our doorstep, and it is essential everyone takes advantage of their local airport for travel plans when possible.”

For more information on Flybmi’s service between City of Derry Airport and London Stansted, visit www.cityofderryairport.com.