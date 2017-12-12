Flying disc golf course to help address ‘sectarian issues’

A flying disc golf course, which it’s hoped will address increases in “antisocial behaviour and sectarian issues” in St Columb’s Park, has been given the green light by members of Derry City & Strabane District Council’s Environment and Regeneration Committee.

The new course is part of St Columb’s Park House’s ‘Peace in the Park’ initiative.

Disc golf users will be charged a nominal fee to rent flying discs, score cards and course maps with which to play the basket and pole course.

DUP Alderman David Ramsey said the course would discourage the anti-social behaviour that tends to manifest itself in periods of better weather.

SDLP Councillor Martin Reilly said it would provide a “unique selling point” for the park, being the only flying disc course in the North.

DUP Alderman Graham Warke said the course was an “absolutely brilliant” idea.