Focus on Men’s Health at Turkish Barbers in Derry

City Turkish Barbers in Derry’s city centre have teamed up with local community facilitator, Margaret Cunningham, to host a special ‘Men’s Health M.O.T.’ event.

The initiative was the latest in a series of awareness-raising men’s health events organised by Mrs. Cunningham.

Riley Fitxpatrick, James Campbell and Bobby Fitzpatrick were pictured with Margaret Cunningham of Healtheee, and Merwan Aytas, of the City Turkish Barbers, during the Men's Health Day event on Friday. DER1018-105KM

Local men were invited to come along to the barbers in The Diamond in the city centre and get their blood pressure, blood sugar levels and cholesterol tested for free.

Speaking during the event, Margaret said: “Every year I try to do something different in regards to men’s health to try and encourage men to look after their health, because they are quite often less likely to go to their GPs.

“If something happens they might take the view, ‘If it comes of itself, it’ll go by itself,’ so I try to come up with something different each year and I thought, what better place than this new barbers in The Diamond. It’s a prime location and I’m actually delighted they were agreeable to welcoming me. Sometimes it’s a case of going where the people are.”

In addition to the health checks, Margaret was also able to provide health advice and signpost local men at the event. She also arranged children’s activities and healthy fresh fruit pot snacks and stationery, while also bringing along her own publications around children’s health.

Shaun Cunningham has his beard trimmed by Merwan Aytas during the Men's Health Day event at the City Turkish Barbers, The Diamond, on Friday. DER1018-101KM

Margaret has previously provided health M.O.T.s at Derry City Football Club and to local Fire & Rescue Service crews and EUFA Grassroots.

She has also taken it into local pubs, which she said “created great banter.”

City Turkish Barbers owners, Servet Teymur and Merwan Aytas, who have a wealth of experience in authentic Turkish barbery, said they were delighted to host the event at their premises, which opened in December.

Staff at the barbers have also recently completed their ‘Alzheimers Awareness’ training as well, to help cater for older clients with the condition who cannot shave for themselves.

Pictured during the Men's Health Day event in the City Turkish Barbers at The Diamond on Friday were, from left, Merwan Aytas, Servet Teymur, proprietors, and Margaret Cunningham of Healtheee. DER1018-104KM

Margaret Cunningham of Healtheee chatting to Jim McCloskey during the Men's Health Day event in the City Turkish Barbers at The Diamond on Friday. DER1018-106KM